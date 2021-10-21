Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAZMAT technician at LRC Benelux provides valuable training to help keep community safe [Image 1 of 2]

    HAZMAT technician at LRC Benelux provides valuable training to help keep community safe

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    10.21.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Pauline Mahieu, a hazardous material supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, said the handling, storage and disposal of HAZMAT can be very dangerous. She said she enjoys the challenges associated with training unit representatives on proper HAZMAT procedures, regulations and use of personal protective equipment. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    This work, HAZMAT technician at LRC Benelux provides valuable training to help keep community safe [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

