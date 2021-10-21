Pauline Mahieu, a hazardous material supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, said the handling, storage and disposal of HAZMAT can be very dangerous. She said she enjoys the challenges associated with training unit representatives on proper HAZMAT procedures, regulations and use of personal protective equipment. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 07:42 Photo ID: 6897671 VIRIN: 211021-A-SM279-418 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 806.11 KB Location: CHIEVRES, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HAZMAT technician at LRC Benelux provides valuable training to help keep community safe [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.