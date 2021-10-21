Pauline Mahieu labels hazardous material at a storage building on Chievres Air Base, Belgium. The hazardous material supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, said it’s important to store HAZMAT properly and mark it properly as well because HAZMAT can be very dangerous – for people and for the environment. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 07:42
|Photo ID:
|6897672
|VIRIN:
|211021-A-SM279-527
|Resolution:
|1244x1591
|Size:
|654.01 KB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HAZMAT technician at LRC Benelux provides valuable training to help keep community safe [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HAZMAT technician at LRC Benelux provides valuable training to help keep community safe
LEAVE A COMMENT