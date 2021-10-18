Airlift key to agile mobility during Castle Forge

U.S. Air Force Reserve C-130J Super Hercules pilots assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron, 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, fly Airmen and cargo from Greece to Romania on Oct. 18, 2021. The airlift supports Castle Forge’s objective of demonstrating the joint force’s combined ability to respond in times of crisis with a flexible, reassuring presence (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair).

