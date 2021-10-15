Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlift key to agile mobility during Castle Forge

    Airlift key to agile mobility during Castle Forge

    LARISA, GREECE

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during operation Castle Forge at Larissa Air Base, Greece, Oct. 15, 2021. Castle Forge is a U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa-led joint, multi-national operation. It provides a dynamic, partnership-focused training environment that raises the U.S. commitment to collective defense in the Black Sea region while enhancing interoperability alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 07:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlift key to agile mobility during Castle Forge [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    F-15
    Greece
    4FW
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    CastleForge

