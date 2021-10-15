Airlift key to agile mobility during Castle Forge

U.S. Airmen load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during operation Castle Forge at Larissa Air Base, Greece, Oct. 15, 2021. Castle Forge is a U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa-led joint, multi-national operation. It provides a dynamic, partnership-focused training environment that raises the U.S. commitment to collective defense in the Black Sea region while enhancing interoperability alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

