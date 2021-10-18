Airlift key to agile mobility during Castle Forge

U.S. Air Force Airmen and cargo are transported from Greece to Romania in an Air Force Reserve C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron, 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 18, 2021. The airlift supports Castle Forge’s objective of demonstrating the joint force’s combined ability to respond in times of crisis with a flexible, reassuring presence (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair).

