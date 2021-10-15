39 ABW, 39th Air Base Wing, Incirlik, Incirlik Air Base

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, Third Air Force command chief, speaks with leaders from the 39th Air Base Wing during his visit to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 14, 2021. Diaz traveled to Incirlik AB to meet with Airmen, learn about their skills and observe how they support Third AF, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, and U.S. European Command. Third AF issues directives to subordinate commands and takes action on behalf of the USAFE-AFAFRICA commander as directed. The command takes deliberate actions to develop Airmen and their families; confronts global challenges in support of the National Defense Strategy to defend our country and our allies; and utilizes dedicated efforts to deliver peace to our nation and its allies by fostering stability and deterring aggression throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

