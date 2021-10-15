Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39 ABW, 39th Air Base Wing, Incirlik, Incirlik Air Base [Image 2 of 3]

    39 ABW, 39th Air Base Wing, Incirlik, Incirlik Air Base

    TURKEY

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Leaders from the 39th Air Base Wing speak with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, Third AF command chief, during their visit to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 15, 2021. The Third AF command team traveled to Incirlik AB to meet with Airmen, learn about their skills and observe how they support Third AF, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, and U.S. European Command. Third Air Force issues directives to subordinate commands and takes action on behalf of the USAFE-AFAFRICA commander as directed. The command takes deliberate actions to develop Airmen and their families; confronts global challenges in support of the National Defense Strategy to defend our country and our allies; and utilizes dedicated efforts to deliver peace to our nation and its allies by fostering stability and deterring aggression throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39 ABW, 39th Air Base Wing, Incirlik, Incirlik Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

