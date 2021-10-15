U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander; and Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, Third AF command chief; and Erin Sawyer, senior foreign policy advisor to the commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, speaks with leaders from the 39th Air Base Wing during their visit to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 15, 2021. The Third AF command team traveled to Incirlik AB to meet with Airmen, learn about their skills and observe how they support Third AF, USAFE-AFAFRICA, and U.S. European Command. Third AF issues directives to subordinate commands and takes action on behalf of the USAFE-AFAFRICA commander as directed. The command takes deliberate actions to develop Airmen and their families; confronts global challenges in support of the National Defense Strategy to defend our country and our allies; and utilizes dedicated efforts to deliver peace to our nation and its allies by fostering stability and deterring aggression throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 04:50 Photo ID: 6897564 VIRIN: 211015-F-UN009-3003 Resolution: 5288x3529 Size: 1.2 MB Location: TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39 ABW, 39th Air Base Wing, Incirlik, Incirlik Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.