A morning sunrise breaks through the clouds in front of the Yokota Community Center at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 21, 2021. The Yokota Community Center is home to the Yokota Exchange, Commissary, Food Court, and several other shops that are available to the Yokota community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 02:44
|Photo ID:
|6897489
|VIRIN:
|211021-F-WC934-2001
|Resolution:
|4888x5039
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Yokota Community Center Sunrise [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT