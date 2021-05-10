Senior Airman Marcus Taylor, a broadcast producer for American Forces Network-Tokyo, solves a Rubik’s Cube while hosting “The Sunset Drive” from Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2021. The Sunset Drive broadcasts to the Kanto Plain region every weekday on American Forces Network radio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 02:44
|Photo ID:
|6897484
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-WC934-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Rubik's Cube Relaxation [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT