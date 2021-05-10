Senior Airman Marcus Taylor, a broadcast producer for American Forces Network-Tokyo, solves a Rubik’s Cube while hosting “The Sunset Drive” from Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2021. The Sunset Drive broadcasts to the Kanto Plain region every weekday on American Forces Network radio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 02:44 Photo ID: 6897484 VIRIN: 211005-F-WC934-1003 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.39 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rubik's Cube Relaxation [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.