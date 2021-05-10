Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rubik's Cube Relaxation [Image 4 of 5]

    Rubik's Cube Relaxation

    JAPAN

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    AFN Tokyo

    Senior Airman Marcus Taylor, a broadcast producer for American Forces Network-Tokyo, completes a Rubik’s Cube during a music break while hosting “The Sunset Drive” from Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2021. The Sunset Drive broadcasts to the Kanto Plain region every weekday on American Forces Network radio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 02:44
    Photo ID: 6897485
    VIRIN: 211005-F-WC934-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rubik's Cube Relaxation [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

