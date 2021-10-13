U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chris Johnson, 786th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical systems flight chief, stands near a power plant on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 13, 2021. Airmen fabricated the power plant to provide power to evacuees during Operation Allies Welcome.(U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class photo by Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 02:27
|Photo ID:
|6897478
|VIRIN:
|211013-F-LO621-1087
|Resolution:
|4111x2741
|Size:
|733.26 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 786 CES powers Afghanistan evacuation operation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS
