786 CES powers Afghanistan evacuation operation

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kyle Nickols, 786th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical systems apprentice, checks a power plant at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 13, 2021. 24-hour operations were implemented to set up a power plant in order to provide the electricity for the large evacuee population as they awaited transportation to their next location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

