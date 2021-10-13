786 CES powers Afghanistan evacuation operation

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tenser, 786th Civil Engineering Squadron power production supervisor, checks that a transformer is working correctly at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 13, 2021. A power plant was fabricated to power the Field Deployable Environmental Control Units used to heat the pods during cold weather. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class photo by Alexcia Givens)

