    786 CES powers Afghanistan evacuation operation [Image 1 of 3]

    786 CES powers Afghanistan evacuation operation

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tenser, 786th Civil Engineering Squadron power production supervisor, checks that a transformer is working correctly at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 13, 2021. A power plant was fabricated to power the Field Deployable Environmental Control Units used to heat the pods during cold weather. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class photo by Alexcia Givens)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 02:27
    Photo ID: 6897476
    VIRIN: 211013-F-LO621-1016
    Resolution: 4659x3106
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 786 CES powers Afghanistan evacuation operation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    RAB
    86 CES
    86th Civil Engineering

