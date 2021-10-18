Photo by: Spc. Adrienne Tuante
1st. Lt. Christopher Arakawa addresses Charlie company 100/442 for the first time as its commander following its uncasing ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord October 18th.
This work, C CO 100/442 Infantry Regimeny Uncases its Colors [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT PHILIP REGINA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
C CO 100/442 Infantry Regiment Uncases its Colors at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
