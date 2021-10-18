Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C CO 100/442 Infantry Regimeny Uncases its Colors [Image 1 of 4]

    C CO 100/442 Infantry Regimeny Uncases its Colors

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. PHILIP REGINA 

    9th Mission Support Command

    Charlie company 100th Battalion 442nd Infantry Regiment pose for a photo for the first time at Joint Base Lewis McChord following its uncasing ceremony. The company is newly relocated to JBLM after many years at Pago-Pago, American Samoa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 18:46
    Photo ID: 6897137
    VIRIN: 211018-A-HF423-545
    Resolution: 2049x1536
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C CO 100/442 Infantry Regimeny Uncases its Colors [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT PHILIP REGINA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C CO 100/442 Infantry Regimeny Uncases its Colors
    C CO 100/442 Infantry Regimeny Uncases its Colors
    C CO 100/442 Infantry Regimeny Uncases its Colors
    C CO 100/442 Infantry Regimeny Uncases its Colors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    C CO 100/442 Infantry Regiment Uncases its Colors at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #goforbroke

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT