C CO 100/442 Infantry Regimeny Uncases its Colors

Charlie company 100th Battalion 442nd Infantry Regiment pose for a photo for the first time at Joint Base Lewis McChord following its uncasing ceremony. The company is newly relocated to JBLM after many years at Pago-Pago, American Samoa.
C CO 100/442 Infantry Regiment Uncases its Colors at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
