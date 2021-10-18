Charlie company 100th Battalion 442nd Infantry Regiment pose for a photo for the first time at Joint Base Lewis McChord following its uncasing ceremony. The company is newly relocated to JBLM after many years at Pago-Pago, American Samoa.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2021 Date Posted: 10.20.2021 18:46 Photo ID: 6897137 VIRIN: 211018-A-HF423-545 Resolution: 2049x1536 Size: 1.44 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C CO 100/442 Infantry Regimeny Uncases its Colors [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT PHILIP REGINA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.