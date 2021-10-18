C CO 100/442 Infantry Regimeny Uncases its Colors

Lt. Col. Alan Perkins, commander of the 100th Battalion 442nd Infantry Regiment names 1st Lt. Christopher Arakawa the new commander of Charlie company in an unofficial ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord immediately following its uncasing ceremony
C CO 100/442 Infantry Regiment Uncases its Colors at Joint Base Lewis-McChord
