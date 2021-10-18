Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C CO 100/442 Infantry Regimeny Uncases its Colors [Image 2 of 4]

    C CO 100/442 Infantry Regimeny Uncases its Colors

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. PHILIP REGINA 

    9th Mission Support Command

    Lt. Col. Alan Perkins, commander of the 100th Battalion 442nd Infantry Regiment names 1st Lt. Christopher Arakawa the new commander of Charlie company in an unofficial ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord immediately following its uncasing ceremony

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 18:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C CO 100/442 Infantry Regimeny Uncases its Colors [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT PHILIP REGINA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C CO 100/442 Infantry Regiment Uncases its Colors at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

