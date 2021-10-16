Humphreys Festival brings fall favorites

The Camp Humphreys community enjoys a performance the Camp Humphreys Child and Youth Services School of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills program during the Humphreys Festival Oct. 16, 2021. Service members, Families and community members gathered together to celebrate the season through family-friendly activities, performances, and food. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly M. Pickett)
