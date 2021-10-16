Humphreys Festival brings fall favorites

Students from the Child and Youth Services Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills program perform a Hapkido demonstration for the Camp Humphreys community during the Humphreys Festival Oct. 16, 2021. Service members, Families and community members gathered together to celebrate the season through family-friendly activities, performances, and food. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly M. Pickett)

