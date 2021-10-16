Students from the Child and Youth Services Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills program perform Haidong Gumdo, a Korean sword martial art, for the Camp Humphreys community during the Humphreys Festival Oct. 16, 2021. Service members, Families and community members gathered together to celebrate the season through family-friendly activities, performances, and food. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly M. Pickett)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2021 20:33
|Photo ID:
|6895635
|VIRIN:
|211016-A-TN121-683
|Resolution:
|3693x3692
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humphreys Festival brings fall favorites [Image 7 of 7], by Kelly Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Humphreys Festival brings fall favorites
