    Humphreys Festival brings fall favorites [Image 4 of 7]

    Humphreys Festival brings fall favorites

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2021

    Photo by Kelly Pickett 

    USAG Humphreys

    Students from the Child and Youth Services Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills program perform Haidong Gumdo, a Korean sword martial art, for the Camp Humphreys community during the Humphreys Festival Oct. 16, 2021. Service members, Families and community members gathered together to celebrate the season through family-friendly activities, performances, and food. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly M. Pickett)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.19.2021 20:33
    Photo ID: 6895635
    VIRIN: 211016-A-TN121-683
    Resolution: 3693x3692
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphreys Festival brings fall favorites [Image 7 of 7], by Kelly Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    military families
    Oktoberfest
    Humphreys

