Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteering to honor with dignity [Image 4 of 5]

    Volunteering to honor with dignity

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Photo by Leticia Cunningham 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard practice firing weapons Sept. 2, 2020 on the parade ground on Offutt AFB, Nebraska. Honor guard members continue to train and rehearse daily on different aspects of the Honor Guard mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by L. Cunningham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2021 14:29
    Photo ID: 6895158
    VIRIN: 200902-F-LI787-1021
    Resolution: 3432x2746
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteering to honor with dignity [Image 5 of 5], by Leticia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteering to honor with dignity
    Volunteering to honor with dignity
    Volunteering to honor with dignity
    Volunteering to honor with dignity
    Volunteering to honor with dignity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    honor guard
    firing team
    firing honor guard weapon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT