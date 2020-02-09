Members of the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard practice firing weapons Sept. 2, 2020 on the parade ground on Offutt AFB, Nebraska. Honor guard members continue to train and rehearse daily on different aspects of the Honor Guard mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by L. Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2021 14:29
|Photo ID:
|6895158
|VIRIN:
|200902-F-LI787-1021
|Resolution:
|3432x2746
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteering to honor with dignity [Image 5 of 5], by Leticia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT