Volunteering to honor with dignity

Members of the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard practice firing weapons Sept. 2, 2020 on the parade ground on Offutt AFB, Nebraska. Honor guard members continue to train and rehearse daily on different aspects of the Honor Guard mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by L. Cunningham)

