Members of the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard present the “colors” during a change of command ceremony at the Warhawk Community Center, Offutt AFB, Nebraska. The color-guard detail is one of four details within the Honor Guard providing military ceremonies that are steeped in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by L. Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2021 14:29
|Photo ID:
|6895157
|VIRIN:
|210715-F-LI787-1003
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteering to honor with dignity [Image 5 of 5], by Leticia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
