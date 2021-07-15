Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteering to honor with dignity

    Volunteering to honor with dignity

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Leticia Cunningham 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard present the “colors” during a change of command ceremony at the Warhawk Community Center, Offutt AFB, Nebraska. The color-guard detail is one of four details within the Honor Guard providing military ceremonies that are steeped in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by L. Cunningham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.19.2021 14:29
    Photo ID: 6895157
    VIRIN: 210715-F-LI787-1003
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteering to honor with dignity [Image 5 of 5], by Leticia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

