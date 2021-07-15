Members of the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard present the “colors” during a change of command ceremony at the Warhawk Community Center, Offutt AFB, Nebraska. The color-guard detail is one of four details within the Honor Guard providing military ceremonies that are steeped in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by L. Cunningham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 10.19.2021 14:29 Photo ID: 6895157 VIRIN: 210715-F-LI787-1003 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 6.07 MB Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteering to honor with dignity [Image 5 of 5], by Leticia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.