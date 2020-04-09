Volunteering to honor with dignity

Official file photo. Members of the Offutt AFB Honor Guard carry the last of 25 transfer cases off the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency honorable carry flight Sept. 4, 2020. These were last set of remains transferred from the European Theater for the World War II Ploesti Disinterment Project. (U.S. Air Force photo by L. Cunningham)

