    15th Aircraft Maintenance Airman receives STEP promotion [Image 4 of 4]

    15th Aircraft Maintenance Airman receives STEP promotion

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2014

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Daniel Dobbels (left), 15th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sheronne King (right), 15th WG command chief, award Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Soyke (center), 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, his Stripes for Exceptional Performers promotion at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, 15 Oct., 2021. STEP promotions are awarded to enlisted Airmen who demonstrate exceptional potential to the grades of Staff Sgt. or Tech. Sgt. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2014
    Date Posted: 10.18.2021 20:11
    Photo ID: 6894048
    VIRIN: 211015-F-DT029-0034
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Airman receives STEP promotion [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Crew Chief
    15th Wing
    STEP Promotion
    15 AMXS

