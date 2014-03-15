Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Soyke, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stands in formation after receiving a Stripes for Exceptional Performers promotion at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, 15 Oct., 2021. The STEP program was established in 1980 and was designed to meet those unique circumstances that, in the commander’s judgment, clearly warrant promotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2014 Date Posted: 10.18.2021 20:11 Photo ID: 6894045 VIRIN: 211015-F-DT029-0024 Resolution: 5691x4290 Size: 3.95 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Airman receives STEP promotion [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.