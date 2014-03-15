Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Soyke, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stands in formation after receiving a Stripes for Exceptional Performers promotion at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, 15 Oct., 2021. The STEP program was established in 1980 and was designed to meet those unique circumstances that, in the commander’s judgment, clearly warrant promotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2014
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2021 20:11
|Photo ID:
|6894045
|VIRIN:
|211015-F-DT029-0024
|Resolution:
|5691x4290
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Airman receives STEP promotion [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
