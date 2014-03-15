15th Aircraft Maintenance Airman receives STEP promotion

Col. Daniel Dobbels (left), 15th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sheronne King (right), 15th WG command chief, award Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Soyke (center), 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, his Stripes for Exceptional Performers promotion at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, 15 Oct., 2021. STEP promotions are awarded to enlisted Airmen who demonstrate exceptional potential to the grades of Staff Sgt. or Tech. Sgt. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

