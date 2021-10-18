Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Indian army demonstrate cold weather proficiency [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. and Indian army demonstrate cold weather proficiency

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. DeMarco Wills 

    United States Army Alaska

    Paratroopers with 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division receive brief on the ruck sack used by Indian army troopers Oct. 18 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Yudh Abhyas 21 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian Army and U.S. Army Alaska to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex, and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

