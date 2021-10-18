U.S. and Indian army demonstrate cold weather proficiency

Indian Army troopers with 7th Battalion, The Madras Regiment, “Shandaar Saath,” lay out and brief their cold weather equipment Oct. 18 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Approximately 350 Indian Army troops and 400 U.S. paratroopers will participate in the two-week training event and learn to work together in Alaska’s unique environment. Yudh Abhyas 21 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian army and U.S. Army Alaska to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex, and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region.
