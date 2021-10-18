Indian Army troopers with 7th Battalion, The Madras Regiment, “Shandaar Saath,” lay out and brief their cold weather equipment Oct. 18 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Approximately 350 Indian Army troops and 400 U.S. paratroopers will participate in the two-week training event and learn to work together in Alaska’s unique environment. Yudh Abhyas 21 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian army and U.S. Army Alaska to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex, and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2021 Date Posted: 10.18.2021 20:27 Photo ID: 6894017 VIRIN: 211018-A-EY600-237 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.94 MB Location: JBER, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Indian Army demonstrate cold weather proficiency [Image 4 of 4], by SGT DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.