U.S. and Indian army demonstrate cold weather proficiency

Paratroopers with 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division receive brief on the Indian army cold weather equipment Oct. 18 on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson.Yudh Abhyas 21 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian Army and U.S. Army Alaska to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex, and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

