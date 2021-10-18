Paratroopers with 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division receive brief on the Indian army cold weather equipment Oct. 18 on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson.Yudh Abhyas 21 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian Army and U.S. Army Alaska to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex, and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2021 20:27
|Photo ID:
|6894018
|VIRIN:
|211018-A-EY600-519
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.24 MB
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Indian Army demonstrate cold weather proficiency [Image 4 of 4], by SGT DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT