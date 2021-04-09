Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    One team, one mission [Image 3 of 3]

    One team, one mission

    GERMANY

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Glisson, is interviewed by FOX News reporter Jennifer Griffin at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021. Glisson, the 86th Mission Support Group commander at Ramstein, is the camp commander for the day-to-day operations involving thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Warren Spearman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.15.2021 04:46
    Photo ID: 6889416
    VIRIN: 210904-F-BN774-1008
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One team, one mission [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    One team, one mission
    One team, One mission
    One team, one mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    One team, One mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT