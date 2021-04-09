One team, one mission

U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Glisson, is interviewed by FOX News reporter Jennifer Griffin at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021. Glisson, the 86th Mission Support Group commander at Ramstein, is the camp commander for the day-to-day operations involving thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Warren Spearman)

Date Taken: 09.04.2021
Location: DE