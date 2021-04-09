U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Glisson, is interviewed by FOX News reporter Jennifer Griffin at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021. Glisson, the 86th Mission Support Group commander at Ramstein, is the camp commander for the day-to-day operations involving thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Warren Spearman)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2021 04:46
|Photo ID:
|6889415
|VIRIN:
|210904-F-BN774-1006
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One team, One mission [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS
