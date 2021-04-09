One team, one mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jasmine Manning, prepares for a media tour at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021. Manning, who is the Public Affairs Officer at the 501st Combat Support Wing at RAF Alconbury, England, is one of the many PA augmenters that have come from all over the world to assist the Operation Aliies Refuge media mission. Over the course of the first week of the operation, the media operations center or MOC, handled six press conferences, conducted 38 media visits with 164 reporters, oversaw 115 interviews and processed 156 media queries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Warren Spearman)

