DLA lab tests 3D scanner to inform agency use, improve coordination with partners

Edward Dalton, an engineer with the Defense Logistics Agency Product Test Center Analytical, rotates the 3D image of a spring produced by a new 3D scanner Oct. 14, 2021 in Philadelphia. The scanner is capable of producing 3D images of parts and items and is being tested for use in creating models for 3D printing capability, image cataloging and enhanced communications to vendors and customers to visualize the lab’s test results.

