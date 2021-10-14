Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA lab tests 3D scanner to inform agency use, improve coordination with partners [Image 3 of 3]

    DLA lab tests 3D scanner to inform agency use, improve coordination with partners

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2021

    Photo by JOHN DWYER 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Edward Dalton, an engineer with the Defense Logistics Agency Product Test Center Analytical, rotates the 3D image of a spring produced by a new 3D scanner Oct. 14, 2021 in Philadelphia. The scanner is capable of producing 3D images of parts and items and is being tested for use in creating models for 3D printing capability, image cataloging and enhanced communications to vendors and customers to visualize the lab’s test results.

