DLA lab tests 3D scanner to inform agency use, improve coordination with partners

The 3D image of a military helmet is displayed on a screen next to the large rack of cameras that compose a large portion of a 3D scanner delivered to the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Product Test Center Analytical in Philadelphia the week of Oct. 11, 2021. The scanner is capable of producing 3D images of parts and items and is being tested for use in creating models for 3D printing capability, image cataloging and enhanced communications to vendors and customers to visualize the lab’s test results.

