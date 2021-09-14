Robert Clark, 482nd Fighter Wing Historian, examines a Homestead Air Force Base newspaper (circa 1969) at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Sep. 14, 2021. This issue of the “Fighter Forum” gives insight into a current historical investigation – a military working dog graveyard at Homestead ARB that could become a federally protected sight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin T. Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2021 15:57
|Photo ID:
|6888883
|VIRIN:
|210914-F-DG108-011
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Homestead Historian [Image 5 of 5], by Benjamin Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Homestead History is in Good Hands
LEAVE A COMMENT