Homestead Historian

Robert Clark, 482nd Fighter Wing Historian, presents one of his Homestead Air Reserve Base history revitalization projects dubbed “Heritage Hall” here, Sep. 14, 2021. This display, still a work in progress, features 19 of 24 aircraft that have conducted missions at this base from 1942 to present day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin T. Hayes)

Date Taken: 09.14.2021
by Benjamin Hayes