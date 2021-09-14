Robert Clark, 482nd Fighter Wing Historian, stands at the sight of his next Homestead Air Reserve Base history revitalization project here, Sep. 14, 2021. The “Homestead ARB Museum,” officially sanctioned by the Air Force Historical Research Agency, will feature historically significant artifacts and military paraphernalia specific to Homestead ARB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin T. Hayes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2021 Date Posted: 10.14.2021 15:57 Photo ID: 6888880 VIRIN: 210914-F-DG108-010 Resolution: 11822x3710 Size: 2.63 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Homestead Historian [Image 5 of 5], by Benjamin Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.