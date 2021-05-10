Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HROB inspects Jordan mailroom [Image 7 of 7]

    HROB inspects Jordan mailroom

    JORDAN

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    A human resource specialist assigned to 510th Human Resources Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, Pfc Yanice Morejon, adjust items inside of a package before preparing the package for shipment at the mail room at Joint Training System, Jordan, Oct 5. 510th HRC Soldiers are responsible for checking and ensuring that all packages meets the necessary standards before shipment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 10:32
    Photo ID: 6885991
    VIRIN: 211005-A-PU202-878
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HROB inspects Jordan mailroom [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HROB inspects Jordan mailroom
    HROB inspects Jordan mailroom
    HROB inspects Jordan mailroom
    HROB inspects Jordan mailroom
    HROB inspects Jordan mailroom
    HROB inspects Jordan mailroom
    HROB inspects Jordan mailroom

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade 3rd Infantry Division 1st Theater Sustainment Command FORSCOM U.S.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT