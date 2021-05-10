A human resource specialist assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, Human Resources Operations Branch, Sgt. Victor Boscardinmota, conducts an inspection of the mail room at Joint Training System, Jordan, Oct 5. Sgt. Boscardinmota is responsible for ensuring that all mail handling procedures are being conducted to standard. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.14.2021 10:32 Photo ID: 6885987 VIRIN: 211005-A-PU202-492 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.75 MB Location: JO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HROB inspects Jordan mailroom [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.