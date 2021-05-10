HROB inspects Jordan mailroom

A human resource specialist assigned to 510th Human Resources Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, Spc Emillien Mata, briefs Sgt. Victor Boscardinmota, the non commissioned officer in charge of the Human Resources Operations Branch for 3DSB, as he conducts an inspection of the mail room at Joint Training System, Jordan, Oct 5. Sgt. Boscardinmota is responsible for ensuring that all mail handling procedures are being conducted to standard. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

