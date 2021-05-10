Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HROB inspects Jordan mailroom [Image 1 of 7]

    HROB inspects Jordan mailroom

    JORDAN

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    A human resource specialist assigned to 510th Human Resources Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, Spc Emillien Mata, briefs Sgt. Victor Boscardinmota, the non commissioned officer in charge of the Human Resources Operations Branch for 3DSB, as he conducts an inspection of the mail room at Joint Training System, Jordan, Oct 5. Sgt. Boscardinmota is responsible for ensuring that all mail handling procedures are being conducted to standard. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Photo ID: 6885983
    VIRIN: 211005-A-PU202-315
    Resolution: 5472x3648
