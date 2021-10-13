Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Navy birthday celebration [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Navy birthday celebration

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 13, 2021) - Capt. Teresa Allen, commander of Naval Hospital Jacksonville and commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville, conducts a reenlistment on Oct. 13 at the hospital’s Navy birthday celebration. The U.S. Navy is always ready, and continues its mission to preserve peace, protect commerce, and deter aggression through forward presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

