Naval Hospital Jacksonville Navy birthday celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 13, 2021) - Capt. Teresa Allen, commander of Naval Hospital Jacksonville and commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville, addresses staff at the Navy birthday celebration on Oct. 13 at the hospital. The U.S. Navy is always ready, and continues its mission to preserve peace, protect commerce, and deter aggression through forward presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

