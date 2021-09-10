Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk 2021 [Image 4 of 4]

    Misawa Breast Cancer &amp; Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk 2021

    JAPAN

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Misawa members conclude the Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2021. The event consisted of a one-mile walk/run honoring breast cancer and domestic violence victims while educating the participants on both topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 02:54
    Photo ID: 6885475
    VIRIN: 211009-F-DJ879-1018
    Resolution: 6166x4111
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Misawa Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    35th FW

