Team Misawa members conclude the Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2021. The event consisted of a one-mile walk/run honoring breast cancer and domestic violence victims while educating the participants on both topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antwain Hanks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2021 Date Posted: 10.14.2021 02:54 Photo ID: 6885475 VIRIN: 211009-F-DJ879-1018 Resolution: 6166x4111 Size: 7.98 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.