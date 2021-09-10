Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk 2021 [Image 2 of 4]

    Misawa Breast Cancer &amp; Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk 2021

    JAPAN

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Misawa members interact at the breast cancer information table ran by the OB/GYN Clinic at the Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2021. October is dedicated to honoring the personnel affected and bring awareness to breast cancer and domestic violence by promoting healthy habits and lifestyles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antwain Hanks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 02:54
    Photo ID: 6885473
    VIRIN: 211009-F-DJ879-1003
    Resolution: 7168x4779
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Breast Cancer &amp; Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk 2021
    Misawa Breast Cancer &amp; Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk 2021
    Misawa Breast Cancer &amp; Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk 2021
    Misawa Breast Cancer &amp; Domestic Violence Awareness Run/Walk 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    35th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT