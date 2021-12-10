Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Reality offers advantages to aspiring Eagle pilots

    Virtual Reality offers advantages to aspiring Eagle pilots

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Martin Sipe, an F-15C student pilot, searches the virtual sky over his right shoulder for 173rd Fighter Wings F-15 Instructor Pilot, Lt. Col. Julius Romasanta’s aircraft during a simulated combat engagement using newly incorporated virtual reality technology at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Oct. 12, 2021. The program serves to enhance “chair flying”, which is where students visualize their missions in their mind’s eye, providing real images of the missions they will fly during their tenure at the B-Course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    Virtual Reality
    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Innovation
    Enhanced “Chair” Flying
    Sole F-15C Schoolhouse

