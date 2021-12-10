Virtual Reality offers advantages to aspiring Eagle pilots

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Julius Romasanta, an F-15 instructor pilot at the 173rd Fighter Wing, describes a maneuver to student pilot 1st Lt. Martin Sipe, which he will execute using a virtual reality simulator, Oct. 12, 2021 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore.. The F-15C schoolhouse is incorporating this emerging technology into its curriculum to help students cope with some of the hurdles along the way to becoming a rated Eagle Driver. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

