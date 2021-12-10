U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Julius Romasanta, an F-15 instructor pilot at the 173rd Fighter Wing, describes a maneuver to student pilot 1st Lt. Martin Sipe, which he will execute using a virtual reality simulator, Oct. 12, 2021 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore.. The F-15C schoolhouse is incorporating this emerging technology into its curriculum to help students cope with some of the hurdles along the way to becoming a rated Eagle Driver. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 18:36
|Photo ID:
|6885147
|VIRIN:
|211012-Z-NJ935-0002
|Resolution:
|5753x3828
|Size:
|578.71 KB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual Reality offers advantages to aspiring Eagle pilots [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
173rd Fighter Wing leverages off-the-shelf technology to help student pilots
LEAVE A COMMENT