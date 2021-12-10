Virtual Reality offers advantages to aspiring Eagle pilots

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Martin Sipe, an F-15C student pilot, flies the F-15 Eagle in virtual reality alongside 173rd Fighter Wing F-15 instructor pilot Lt. Col. Julius Romasanta, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Oct. 12, 2021. The program serves to enhance “chair flying”, which is where students visualize their missions in their mind’s eye, providing real images of the missions they will fly during their tenure at the B-Course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

