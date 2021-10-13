U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyla McCaskill, the 354th Operations Support Squadron assistant noncommissioned officer in charge of wing scheduling, checks the airspace map on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 13, 2021. As an Aviation Resource Manager by trade, McCaskill is responsible for coordinating several programs for three distinct sections: flying hours, ground scheduling and flight scheduling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2021 Date Posted: 10.13.2021 18:07 Photo ID: 6885126 VIRIN: 211013-F-XX992-1069 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.09 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th OSS Airman keeps mission on track [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.