    354th OSS Airman keeps mission on track

    354th OSS Airman keeps mission on track

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyla McCaskill, the 354th Operations Support Squadron assistant noncommissioned officer in charge of wing scheduling, poses for a portrait on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 13, 2021. As an Aviation Resource Manager by trade, McCaskill is responsible for coordinating several programs for three distinct sections: flying hours, ground scheduling and flight scheduling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Aviation Resource Management

    Alaska
    Eielson Air Force Base
    aviation resource management
    354th Operations Support Squadron
    wing scheduler

