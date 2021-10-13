354th OSS Airman keeps mission on track

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyla McCaskill, the 354th Operations Support Squadron assistant noncommissioned officer in charge of wing scheduling, poses for a portrait on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 13, 2021. As an Aviation Resource Manager by trade, McCaskill is responsible for coordinating several programs for three distinct sections: flying hours, ground scheduling and flight scheduling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
