    Navy Sailors Celebrate the Navy's 246th Birthday at Task Force Pickett [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Sailors Celebrate the Navy's 246th Birthday at Task Force Pickett

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Corey Mathews 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Task Force Pickett pose for a group photo before a cake cutting ceremony in celebration of the Navy's 246th birthday, on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2021. The passing of the cake symbolizes the passing of knowledge and tradition from the oldest sailor to the youngest. The U.S. Navy was founded on October 13, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Corey Mathews)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 17:37
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Sailors Celebrate the Navy's 246th Birthday at Task Force Pickett [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Corey Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Cake Cutting
    Navy Birthday
    Sailors
    Task Force Pickett

