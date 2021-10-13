U.S. Navy Sailors with Task Force Pickett pose for a group photo before a cake cutting ceremony in celebration of the Navy's 246th birthday, on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2021. The passing of the cake symbolizes the passing of knowledge and tradition from the oldest sailor to the youngest. The U.S. Navy was founded on October 13, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Corey Mathews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2021 Date Posted: 10.13.2021 17:37 Photo ID: 6885104 VIRIN: 211013-M-CM018-1299 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 12.71 MB Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Sailors Celebrate the Navy's 246th Birthday at Task Force Pickett [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Corey Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.